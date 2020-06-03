Electoral Commission Faces Double Grilling from MPs

Guido hears that the Electoral Commission is set to be formally questioned by MPs in the first week of July. Parliament’s Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) will host an accountability hearing with the less than popular quango. Sources tell Guido many who have had experiences with the Commission have written to PACAC ahead of the hearing. It is sure to be one to watch…

In parallel, the Speaker’s Panel on the Electoral Commission is busy scrutinising the work of the Electoral Commission too, with a particular focus on decisions the quango has taken in the past. The panel features a majority of Brexit-voting Tory MPs, many of whom are veterans of dealing with the organisation, its investigations, and its unequal treatment of different candidates. Despite Coronavirus, the Electoral Commission is set to face significantly increased Parliamentary scrutiny this year…