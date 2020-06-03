Buckland’s Musical Ministry Metamorphosis

Robert Buckland’s official No. 10 profile lists music as one of his interests, something he proved to the world in December during a gung-ho performance of God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, and last September with a rendition of Danny Boy for his constituents. Guido worries his love of music may be swiftly becoming a distraction from the day job however…

At the weekend a Linkedin listing for the job of “Head of Probation Communications” at the department was advertised as a role at the “Ministry of Sound”. While an MoJ source blamed the job agency used by the department, Guido can’t be sure Buckland isn’t leaving hints for a reshuffle switch to DCMS…
