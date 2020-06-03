Boris Doubles Down on Hong Kong

Boris Johnson used a Times op-ed this morning to come out swinging in response to growing pressure over developments in Hong Kong; writing that if China presses ahead with imposing their proposed “national security law” – eroding Hong Kong’s autonomy – Britain will have “no choice but to uphold our profound ties of history and friendship with the people of Hong Kong.” In this case, that means offering three million people a route to U.K. citizenship…

Boris describes this policy change as providing “an alternative” to the fear Hongkongers currently feel from China; warning China that, as they play a greater role on the world stage, its authority will rest not simply on its global weight but on its reputation for fair dealing and magnanimity.” Hinting at broader diplomatic concerns beyond the Hong Kong issue?

A separate Times article attributes the bold, welcoming offer of a path to British citizenship to Hongkongers to Priti Patel and Dominic Raab, both of whose families came to Britain as refugees in the 20th Century. Not living up to the caricatures the left have painted of them…