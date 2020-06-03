Bob Roberts Apologises for Asking Young Female Staffer to Come to His Flat for “Fun Times”

Bob Roberts has apologised “for any offence caused” after Guido confronted him with WhatsApp texts sent to a female staffer half his age, in which he invited her round to his taxpayer-funded London pad for “fun times”. The staffer described the sexual messages as “grim”…

When Roberts used International Day Against Homophobia to come out, Guido celebrated the MP’s bravery and truthfulness. It came as a surprise therefore that Bob hasn’t just been directing his sexual energy only towards young men since his election. As he texted the young female aide, “I might be gay but I enjoy … fun times. 😀”

Guido’s already uncovered that Rob’s behaviour towards another staffer resulted in “lots of drama” with the Chief Whip, and imagines these new messages, proposing “if you’re single and I’m single and you just want to fool around with no strings, you might come and visit me in London. Just for some fun, if you wanted to” won’t help get the Delyn MP back in the whips’ good books.

The researcher tells Guido the messages were shocking, given she “was under the illusion that he was gay… He kept going on about it, and he was still married”:

“I felt disgusted reading them – I felt like I was put in a corner and couldn’t say no bc I’d risk my job or anything in Westminster… I felt like a sex object”

When confronted with the messages, Roberts told Guido, “Over the past few months I have been dealing with some personal matters that have affected my mental health and clouded my judgement. During this period, I have made some mistakes and I apologise for any offence caused.”

In other developments, the Tory youth group Blue Beyond last night informed supporters they are cutting ties with the MP, after Guido revealed he used a David Cameron endorsement of the group to secure dates with its 27-year-old founder Luke Robert Black. He’s already developed a nickname: ‘the Jared O’Mara of the Conservative Party’…