Corbyn: Equalities Commission is an “Arm of the Government”

Yesterday, Middle East Eye teased us with lines from their upcoming exclusive interview with Jeremy Corbyn, with one in particular – his claim the Equalities Commission is “part of the government machine” – kicking up a storm. The full interview is now out, and Corbyn’s claims about the impartiality of the EHRC have to be seen to be believed. He was explicitly asked whether he’s suggesting their relationship to the government could “colour their decision into the Labour Party” – Corbyn merely replied, “let’s see what happens”…
mdi-tag-outline Antisemitism EHRC
mdi-account-multiple-outline Jeremy Corbyn
