Rees-Mogg Heading for Showdown over End of Hybrid Parliament

The Leader of the House of Commons is in for a rough ride this afternoon as he is expected to face a hostile reception from opposition MPs who reject the great British institution of queuing. As Guido depicted yesterday, if 400 MPs queue in a socially distant way, the line would stretch almost a kilometre. Last night a Commons briefing note described how the (optimistically estimated) 30-minute process will work:
Members have consequently been advised that “when you are near the front of the queue you should be aware that what you say may be audible”. Spoilsports.
A storm is brewing, however, over vulnerable MPs who are shielding at home and who want to vote. Shielding Tory Rob Halfon is mounting a campaign to extend the proxy voting available to MPs on maternity leave to those who are shielding as well. Guido hears that the Government may be receptive to this argument. One to watch at 13:30…