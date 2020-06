In what will be seen as a compromise, Jacob Rees-Mogg has announced that despite the hybrid parliament ending, MPs who are away from the House on medical grounds will be able to participate in debates in the Chamber remotely. What will not placate calls from Rob Halfon however is that remote voting has conclusively ended. If the government gets its way, Rees-Mogg made it clear that shielding MPs will have to rely on pairing…