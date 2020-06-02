From Ivory Towers to Alton Towers

A heckle from Chris Bryant this afternoon slightly backfired when Jacob Rees-Mogg revealed that he had indeed been to Alton Towers. He will therefore be well prepared for the snaking queue that awaits this afternoon’s vote.

“Yes indeed I have I took my sister Annunziata there many years ago… anyway enough of my reminiscences.”

Later in the debate, Karen Bradley dropped some impressive knowledge of Alton Towers, name checking both the Nemesis and Oblivion rollercoasters. These modern Tories are more in touch than Guido expected…