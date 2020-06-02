Downing Street Ending Weekend Press Conferences

In a sign that the country is well and truly past the peak of the crisis, Downing Street has announced that weekend press conferences are to end due to low viewing figures. Grant Shapps will have been wishing that this was announced two weeks earlier, before his Saturday briefing barrage of Cummings Questions…

A Downing Street spokesman said Boris has committed to taking one press conference every week alongside scientific and medical experts. The end of the weekend briefings, which have been a staple of the crisis since mid-March, signals that the country is well on the path to a new normal. The schedule may yet be cut back even further, with the Mail on Sunday reporting exasperation over the time the TV addresses take up “when some clearly haven’t added to the nation’s understanding”…