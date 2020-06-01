Rayner’s Rubbish Day Out

This weekend, social media got excited when photos of Angela Rayner and a local councillor supposedly breaking social distancing guidelines started doing the rounds. Guido gladly takes on hypocritical MPs, however on this occasion it looks like Labour’s deputy leader, whilst she may not be precisely 2 metres away from her fellow activists at all times, was a decent distance in the available photos. She was clearing up a “massive mess” left by local residents who did ignore social distancing over the sunny weekend. Guido doesn’t think in all fairness any impartial viewer could criticise her fairly…