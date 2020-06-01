Parliament’s Socially Distanced Voting Farce

This morning new plans have been unveiled detailing Parliament’s new voting procedure as MPs return to work following the abolition of the virtual parliament. The principle of MPs having to lead the way by showing its safe to return to work is sensible. Guido fears plans may not have been thought through when it comes to getting MPs through the voting lobbies.

Whilst The TImes suggests as many as 250 MPs may stay away due to being more vulnerable, the remaining 400 MPs will need 800 metres of space to line up in. A map is circulating showing one proposed route, which stretches from Westminster Hall, past Members’ Cloakroom, up two flights of stairs, through even more corridors and then into the chamber. To put the route into more context for those familiar with SW1, MPs could snake through Central Lobby, St Stephen’s Hall, Westminster Hall, through the underpass and do two and a half laps of the PCH’s office corridors to ensure social distancing…