Labour to Oppose New Boundary Reforms… Obviously

With an 80 seat-majority and no threat of abolishing any seats, Britain will finally see a long-overdue constituency boundary review passed during this Parliament. The last time boundaries were refreshed to match population was in 2007, taking effect in the 2010 general election. Labour isn’t prepared to accept this equalising democratic reform lying down however; proposing an amendment to today’s Parliamentary Constituencies Bill that “this House… declines to give a Second Reading”, claiming the reforms:
Perhaps the real reason Starmer’s opposing the new reforms is they abandon the previously-planned abolition of Corbyn’s Islington seat…