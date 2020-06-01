The Covid-19 crisis has left the government’s balance sheet in tatters – so how can ministers find a way out of economic devastation? And how could trade secretary Lis Truss play a key role?
Hiking taxes is unlikely to work – it would stymie recovery and drive otherwise viable companies into liquidation. And there’s little room for other traditional measures – such as launching grandiose public spending schemes.
So how can the Johnson administration boost economic growth? What room for manoeuvre do they have?
IEA Director General Mark Littlewood believes the time is right to supercharge global trade – with Lis Truss leading the charge by striking new trade deals around the world.
But will protectionist MPs stand in the way? Or can Boris Johnson stand by his free trade principles in the long march back to prosperity?
Join Mark and IEA Media Manager Emily Carver as they discuss all this and more in the Definite Article.
LIVE at 6pm – here or on YouTube.