Tory Chief Whip Intervenes Over Allegations Against Mid-Life Crisis Bob

Last week Guido congratulated new intake Tory MP Rob Roberts for bravely coming out to the world on International Day Against Homophobia. Since becoming an MP, the 41 year-old married father has thrown caution to the wind and himself into Westminster’s thriving gay scene. Guido now learns the MP’s late night antics have created so much drama that the Chief Whip has had to get involved after an incident with a young male staffer. Guido understands the incident has also been raised with Parliament’s Independent Complaints body…