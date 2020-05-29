Governments around the world have adopted a range of measures on alcohol, tobacco and e-cigarettes in response to the pandemic.
Whilst some countries have defined alcohol shops and tobacconists as essential services, others have introduced full prohibition.
So has the pandemic provided the cover and opportunity for nanny statists to push through their agenda?
Are any of the new restrictions justified?
And are they likely to remain in place after the crisis has passed?
These questions and more are raised in PROHIBITION and the PANDEMIC, hosted by the IEA’s Head of Lifestyle Economics Christopher Snowdon.
He’s joined by Dr Jeffrey Miron, Senior Lecturer and Director of Undergraduate Studies in the Department of Economics at Harvard University; Dr H. Westley Clark, the Dean’s Executive Professor of Public Health at Santa Clara University; and classical liberal academic and author Dr Jamie Whyte.
Watch it here or on YouTube.