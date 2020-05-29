Shadow Cabinet Minister Says Boris is Unfairly Getting Blame for Coronavirus Failures

Labour’s Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray used a Zoom call last week to complain about unfair attacks on Boris Johnson’s handling of Brexit; arguing Scotland’s failings are comparatively worse than England’s failings, yet the media continues to lavish praise on Nicola Sturgeon’s handling of the pandemic. Awkward truths he didn’t repeat on Question Time last night…

During the Zoom call with a local London Labour branch, Murray also:

Complained “Boris gets the blame and not Nicola Sturgeon”.

Says the handling of Coronavirus in Scotland is “worse than what’s happening in England”

Suggested Sturgeon has unfairly blamed Boris for her own failures; mocking her approach as “look at me, I’m the strong leader, I’m making all these wonderful decisions on behalf of Scotland, and we’re doing much better than the English, but no responsibility for everything, it’s all Boris’s fault”

Singled out Robert Peston and Kay Burley’s “absolutely deplorable” praise of Sturgeon’s handling of Coronavirus

Claimed the media praise Sturgeon “without knowing anything about it”

The Starmerbot will be thankful Boris can’t fire back with these quotes at PMQs while Parliament’s in recess…