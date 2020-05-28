Jeremy Corbyn Met With Son ‘Weeks Ago’

Further to the less than socially distant picture of Jeremy Corbyn taken two days ago, Guido can now reveal that the former Labour leader told a Zoom call with supporters that he met with his son at his allotment, who lives in a separate household, in his allotment “weeks ago”. More non-socially distant photos were taken…

Added to this, two days ago Corbyn admitted that two days ago he went on a bike ride with seven people, admitting “a lot of us, my sons, and so on”. This of course breaches the rule against groups, stipulating people from separate households can only meet in groups of two. Guido is beginning to wonder if Jeremy, like his brother Piers, thinks 5G not a virus is causing Covid…

