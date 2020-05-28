Tory Conference Likely Going Virtual

The official line is that “at present, planning for the Party conference is continuing. We will keep this under review in light of the outbreak of Coronavirus. Any decisions taken will be guided by the latest science and medical advice and Government guidance”. Guido hears on the grapevine that CCHQ have taken the decision to cancel the Tories’ annual conference, set to take place in Birmingham this October, with plans to announce the decision next week. With Labour and LibDems already cancelling, the move officially kills this year’s party conference season…