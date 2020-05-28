Read in Full: UK, USA, Australia and Canada Issue Joint Statement on Hong Kong

The foreign secretaries of the UK, US, Australia, and Canada have released a joint statement expressing “deep concern” with the Chinese Government for imposing an illegal new “national security law” on Hong Kong. The statement makes clear that…

“China’s decision to impose the new national security law on Hong Kong lies in direct conflict with its international obligations under the principles of the legally-binding, UN-registered Sino-British Joint Declaration. The proposed law would undermine the One Country, Two Systems framework.”

Despite acknowledging this clear breach of the Joint Declaration, the statement finishes with a simple call to work with the Hong Kong government and no hint of consequences if they do not.

“We call on the Government of China to work with the Hong Kong SAR Government and the people of Hong Kong to find a mutually acceptable accommodation that will honour China’s international obligations under the UN-filed Sino-British Joint Declaration.”

Stay tuned for Dominic Raab’s Commons statement this afternoon…

UPDATE: Dominic Raab has announced that if China continues down this path, British National (Overseas) passport holders will be allowed to come to the UK to apply to work and study for extendable periods of 12 months. Read his new statement to UK media here…

“In relation to BNO passport holders, as you know currently they only have the right to come to the UK for six months. If China continues down this path and implements this national security legislation, we will change that status.” “And we will remove that six month limit and allow those BNO passport holders to come to the UK and to apply to work and study for extendable periods of 12 months and that will itself provide a pathway to future citizenship.”

Read the international joint statement in full here: