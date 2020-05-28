Nissan Close Barcelona Factory, Centre Production at Sunderland

Nissan’s restructuring plan cements its Sunderland plant at the heart of the Japanese manufacturing giant’s European strategy, despite Brexit. Today it has been revealed that the manufacturer’s second largest plant, Barcelona, is bing shut down losing all 3,000 jobs at the Spanish site. Meanwhile the consolidation means that 6,000 jobs are being protected in the North East of England. Despite Brexit.

It had previously been reported that production of two Renault models is moving out of Spain and to Nissan’s Sunderland plant in order to streamline production in what has been a rocky year for the automotive industry globally. This isn’t what the experts said would happen post-Brexit…