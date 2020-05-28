Lewis Goodall Doubles Down on Dom, Then Deletes Tweets

Newsnight are not having a good week, Emily Maitlis is nowhere to be seen after her partisan monologue was roundly denounced and disowned by BBC management. Emily was ranting as a prelude to a characteristically slanted package by Lewis Goodall. He jumped on an erroneous early report from The Telegraph that the police had found against Cummings, claiming it fully justified his Newsnight report. Going on to demand acknowledgement from the Prime Minister himself that he was right:

Alas for Lewis the early report was wrong. Durham Police did not provide him with the vindication for which he and his Newsnight colleagues were hoping. The twit has now deleted the twaddle he tweeted…