Help for Heroes Shames Campbell for Mocking War Veterans

A two-minute video by Alastair Campbell mocking Boris and Dominic Cummings is so tasteless Help for Heroes has intervened and asked the supposed master-spin-doctor to delete the “offensive” clip. Doubly tasteless given many soldiers will only have medals because of wars Campbell and Blair sent them to…

The video sees Campbell ‘playing’ Boris pretending to be a “war hero” and wearing medals won for Brexit and defending Cummings, before coming up with new national anthem lyrics to distract from current bad press. Campbell hasn’t earned the right to wear a medal or a regimental tie, he’s a disgrace. Being controversial to seek attention is one thing, Campbell’s badly misjudged this one, is he having some kind of episode?
May 28 2020 @ 16:59
