BREXIT: THE END or THE BEGINNING?

Was Brexit a moment of collective madness, an act of national self-harm?

Or was it the beginning of a new era for British politics?

Dr. Stephen Davies – Head of Education at the IEA – is the author of The Economics and Politics of Brexit: The Realignment of British Public Life.

He contends that Brexit was the latest in a long series of realignments in British politics – dating back to the birth of modern party politics.

Tonight, LIVE at 6pm, he’ll tell the story of Britain’s latest realignment – in discussion with IEA Director General Mark Littlewood.

Join in the discussion here or on YouTube.
mdi-tag-outline IEA MessageSpace Sponsored
mdi-account-multiple-outline Mark Littlewood Stephen Davies
mdi-timer May 28 2020 @ 17:50 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story