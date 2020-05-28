BBC Mislead 70,000 Readers With Fake SAGE Claim

Last week Guido reported on Angela Rayner’s SAGE confusion, when she claimed advice from the left-wing, activist-packed Independent SAGE had come from the official group. While Labour’s deputy leader making the error is bad enough, today the BBC made the same mistake; with verified political journalist, Simon Gilbert, describing the Labour activist group‘s opposition to schools re-opening as “Quite the intervention from the scientific advisory group which has guided government on how to tackle Covid-19.”


The fake news was then shared by the official BBC Coventry & Warwickshire account to their 70,000 followers, along with Phil Upton – a local BBC radio host.

The BBC’s complaints team aren’t going to be happy…
