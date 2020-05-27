No Enforcement Change Vicar

At yesterday’s daily press briefing, Martin the vicar from Brighton threw a curve ball yesterday evening when he asked Matt Hancock whether, in light of the Dominic Cummings affair, the Government will review all lockdown penalty fines imposed on families travelling for childcare purposes. Hancock swerved answering, calling it a “very good question” and promising to go away and talk to Treasury officials.

The Government undertook the shortest policy review in Treasury history overnight, as Robert Jenrick this morning told the Today programme “It was looked into and concluded that the right thing to do is leave this in the hands of the police”. Tricky vicars don’t set policy…