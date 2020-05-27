‘Fox News’ Style Monologue Deleted By BBC Twitter Account

The BBC appears to be seeking to calm the backlash to the partisan nature of Emily Maitlis’ monologue on Newsnight last night, deleting the clip they had posted on Twitter. Maitlis herself is more defiant, retweeting another clip of it posted by a pro-EU campaigner. The monologue was so partisan that it was shared by Momentum’s Facebook page with the caption “she said what we’re all thinking”…

BBC journalists used to pretend to impartiality and let partisan guests debate an issue. Now the BBC’s flagship news programme regularly opens with an opinion piece, delivered direct to camera by the host. As Chris Snowdon puts it, “Newsnight is now starting with a monologue telling you what you are supposed to think. We’re being forced to pay for a left-wing version of Fox News.” Quite.

If readers wish they may submit an Ofcom complaint by clicking here…

UPDATE: BBC statement says the broadcast “did not meet our standards of due impartiality”