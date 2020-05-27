Barnier Begs Opposition Parties for Extension

Michel Barnier has written a letter replying to a group of SNP, Lib Dem, Plaid Cymru, SDLP, Green, and Alliance Members of Parliament confirming that the EU is open to extending the transition period, although states that an extension must be agreed before 1 July. The old anti-Brexit gang back together again…

In his letter, Michel states:

“I take note of your views on a possible extension of the transition period. Such an extension of up to one or two years can be agreed jointly by the two parties. The European Union has always said that we remain open on this matter. Any extension decision has to be taken by the Joint Committee before 1 July, and must be accompanied by an agreement on a financial contribution by the United Kingdom.”

The EU is surely keen for the UK to fold. All the more reason the Government does not want to be seen to fold on CummingsGate…

Read the letter in full here: