Barnier Begs Opposition Parties for Extension

Michel Barnier has written a letter replying to a group of SNP, Lib Dem, Plaid Cymru, SDLP, Green, and Alliance Members of Parliament confirming that the EU is open to extending the transition period, although states that an extension must be agreed before 1 July. The old anti-Brexit gang back together again…
In his letter, Michel states:
“I take note of your views on a possible extension of the transition period. Such an extension of up to one or two years can be agreed jointly by the two parties. The European Union has always said that we remain open on this matter.
Any extension decision has to be taken by the Joint Committee before 1 July, and must be accompanied by an agreement on a financial contribution by the United Kingdom.”
The EU is surely keen for the UK to fold. All the more reason the Government does not want to be seen to fold on CummingsGate…
Read the letter in full here:
Dear Honourable and Right Honourable Members of Parliament,
Thank you for your letter of 15 May 2020. I remain keen on and interested in hearing the views of British political parties and stakeholders in order to appreciate all dimensions of the national debate.
The European Union remains determined to build a new and ambitious partnership with the United Kingdom in the short time that is available, given your government’s repeated statements that it will not agree to an extension of the transition period.
I take note of your views on a possible extension of the transition period. Such an extension of up to one or two years can be agreed jointly by the two parties. The European Union has always said that we remain open on this matter. Any extension decision has to be taken by the Joint Committee before 1 July, and must be accompanied by an agreement on a financial contribution by the United Kingdom.
Regardless of the extension issue, please rest assured that the EU side will continue to do its utmost to reach an ambitious and balanced partnership agreement with the United Kingdom, along the lines agreed with the Government of the United Kingdom in the Political Declaration in October 2019.
My team and I remain at your disposal for any further exchanges.
Yours sincerely,
Michel Barnier