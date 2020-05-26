Survation: Tory Lead Shrinks, Still Higher than 2019 Election

New polling from Survation, collected from the day the Dominic Cummings story broke until today, shows the Tory vote share down by two points since their last poll, albeit still two points higher than they achieved in the 2019 General Election. In 2019, Labour lost badly with 32% of the vote, today Survation puts them just one point higher, at 33%. Whilst a clear majority of the public think that Cummings should resign, it doesn’t seem to be having as big an impact on the polls as many pundits had thought…yet.