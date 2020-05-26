Starmer on Staff Sackings

Sir Keir has been making a big show of wanting to sack Dominic Cummings, despite the can of worms that opens for his own party. He hasn’t always been this keen on getting rid of staff, however. At the launch event for his campaign to become leader of the Labour Party, he made it very clear that staff should not be sacked for mistakes they make. What could possibly have inspired his change of heart?..

11 January: “I never turn on my staff and you should never turn on your staff.” 24 May: “If I were Prime Minister, I’d have sacked Cummings.”

Hmm…