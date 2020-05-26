David Evans Appointed Labour General Secretary

Sir Keir’s choice for Labour General Secretary, Blairite-era David Evans, has been appointed to the position by Labour’s NEC, replacing Corbyn-loyalist Jennie Formby. Another boost for Starmer’s control of the party machinery…

UPDATE: Evans says:

“It is an honour and a privilege to be appointed General Secretary of the Labour Party.

“We face a defining period in the history of our great party, with a global pandemic, an imminent recession and a mountain to climb to win the next election. Through the strength of our movement, I know we can rise to this challenge.

“I look forward to working with our party, trade unions and members to build a team that can win us the next general election and give us the opportunity to once again serve the British people in government.”