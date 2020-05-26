BBC Presenter: ‘Dominic Cummings is such a Dick’

BBC Radio Ulster’s Nuala McKeever was caught on hot mic yesterday shortly before Dominic Cummings’ press conference describing the senior Number 10 aide as “such a dick”. During yesterday’s 3pm news bulletin, McKeever’s microphone repeatedly cut across

“I was thinking he was such a dick I had written his name down as Richard Cummings”

Last night the BBC told the Belfast Telegraph that McKeever regretted any upset caused:

“The comments were not intended for broadcast and should not have been… We very much regret what happened and the upset caused.”

Possibly the first time a BBC presenter has been in line with a group of Tory backbenchers…
