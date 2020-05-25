Picnicking Leo Varadkar Broke Irish Lockdown Rules

Over in Dublin the Irish Taoiseach has been pictured on Sunday evening enjoying the sunshine in Phoenix Park, away from home following the relaxing of the rules to allow people to meet friends outdoors, so long as social distancing was maintained. Varadkar’s people explained away how he was over the 5 kilometre limit for travel, claiming he was not living at his usual residence. Official sources claim the Taoiseach chose to stay at the Steward’s Lodge park residence in the park, because it has an office with “secure connections” for video conferencing which allows him to work from there. Convenient.

The tame Irish press seem disinterested as to whether or not he broke the 2 metre rule on the picnic. In fact they have not, as far as Guido can see, even reported with pictures of the picnic. Picnicking is against Varadkar’s own government’s guidance:

Outdoor spaces and tourism sites, including car parks beaches and trails will be opened, where people can move around freely and where social distancing can be maintained. If you’re visiting a public amenity, try not to stay too long at the site or have picnics. Please do your exercise and then go home.

Astonishingly the Irish press seem keener on reporting on Dominic Cummings’ movements…

