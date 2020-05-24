Following the PM’s Downing Street press conference this was tweeted from the official Civil Service account. It was 11 minutes before it was deleted. Looks like someone will be resigning after all…

Could Mark Sedwill, the head of the Civil Service who is famously at loggerheads with Dominic Cummings, have got his Whatsapp and Twitter accounts muddled? It was posted from an iPhone which suggests it was from an existing user. It will be relatively straight forward to identify the tweeter…

UPDATE: Sense of humour failure: