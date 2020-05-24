Father of the House Calls Out BBC Over Marxist Michie

Father of the House Sir Peter Bottomley gave the BBC both barrels this morning over their failure to accurately introduce Marxist Susan Michie earlier in the programme, who predictably lambasted Dominic Cummings. Appearing on Radio 4’s Broadcasting House programme, Bottomley said:

“If one of your previous contributors has been a member of a far left party for decades, donated more to the Labour Party under Corbyn than I’ve given to the Tory Party in forty years, was the wife of a former Labour Party special adviser and mother of Labour’s head of complaints, that might have been better than just saying she’s a member of SAGE.”

The BBC hit back by calling the information an “ad hominem attack”.

Guido had held out hope after Friday. There is more work to do…