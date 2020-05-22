Westminster Pubs to Begin Re-Opening in Five Weeks

Leading Oxford scientist in theoretical epidemiology, Professor Sunetra Gupta, has told UnHerd that pubs and restaurants could reopen tomorrow without posing a threat of a second wave of Coronavirus. If ‘Independent SAGE‘ had put more scientist like Gupta in their group, Guido might have been more supportive of their recommendations…

Similarly getting Guido’s hopes up are the British Beer & Pubs Association who announced the UK has 27,000 pub beer gardens that could re-open with physical distancing measures from July 4th. The BBPA has also lobbied for the government to ditch the two-metre social distancing rule as it would make it “very difficult” for the remainder of pubs without gardens to operate, citing the WHO’s advice of only imposing one-metre distancing.

Drinking holes in Westminster may, therefore, remain thin on the ground if SAGE continues enforcing the two-metre rule, with only Colonies in St James’s having anything resembling a beer garden. Presumably, the Commons will err on the side of caution and refuse to make use of the terrace to allow Strangers to re-open…

Fullers, the owners of the Red Lion, has been at the forefront of the push to relax social distancing rules, with the CEO telling the FT that a one-metre rule would allow four times as many customers. Hopefully use of the side road will allow the Red Lion to host more customers…

Greene King, owners of the Two Chairmen and Colonies; and Mitchells & Butlers, the owners of The Marquis of Granby, have both been reported struggling due to lockdown, both from loss of custom and having to cover 90% of tenant’s rent

Sadly, the CEO of Young’s – the owner of The Clarence on Whitehall – has said he is not aiming for resumption until August, and then only on a limited basis. Disappointed SpAds and Civil Servants won’t have to walk far, however, as Lord Moon of the Mall opposite has set out a very confident roadmap to re-opening in early July; with £11 million being invested in PPE for staff, safety screens at bars, screens around seating areas and 10 hand sanitiser units per pub. Britain will have to wait for all this to blow over before going to the Winchester and having a pint…