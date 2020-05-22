Sky News Gets There Eventually

This morning Momentum activist Ellie Sharp is appearing on a rolling package on Sky News opposing the return of schools. At 6 a.m., as usual the militant left-wing campaigner was simply described as a “primary school teacher”. Then, to their credit, Sky News added a more accurate description. By 8 a.m. Sharp was a “union activist”…

By 11 a.m., the words “momentum activist” had been added…

Sky News has done the right thing, informing their viewers of the guest talking head’s affiliations, allowing the public to better judge the guest’s claims in light of that knowledge. Time for other broadcasters to follow suit…

UPDATE: Sky’s Adam Boulton responds and he is not happy about transparency:



IMHO opinion we should never have done this. It is a mistake. We should treat you and your fellow bullies with the contempt you merit. https://t.co/pfBl9Q4Wir — Adam Boulton (@adamboultonSKY) May 22, 2020

