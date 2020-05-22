Rayner’s SAGE Confusion

Guido readers will be unsurprised to learn that the not-so ‘Independent SAGE‘ group, packed to the rafters with communists and Labour activists, has sided with the unions in opposing schools returning at the start of the month. Angela Rayner leapt on the opposition in a now-deleted Tweet:

Embarrassingly, Rayner either failed to understand the difference between the official SAGE and its left-wing activist counterpart, or wanted her followers to believe they were one and the same; as she attributed the pro-union stance to the official organisation. A left-wing SAGE impersonation group, parroting union advice, being tweeted out by Labour: Rayner has achieved what physicists thought impossible and create a perpetual circular motion machine…