Government Borrowing Smashes All Forecasts

The newly-released April borrowing figures from the ONS show Government borrowing rose by £62.1 billion – double the £30.7 billion economists had predicted for the month and now means the government has already borrowed what it expected to borrow for the year. The highest monthly figure ever recorded…

A fall in consumer spending meant a plummet in VAT receipts, comparable to the amount seen before the Government implemented the 20% rate

The massive spike in borrowing takes UK debt to £1.88 trillion – 97.7% of GDP. The highest since the 1950s…