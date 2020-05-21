Less Than Half of Young People Complying With Guidelines

A new survey from UCL, which has been tracking the behaviour and feelings of over 90,000 Britons, has found that less than 50% of young adults (those between 18 and 29) are reporting themselves to be ‘completely’ following the government’s rules. Among those aged 30 to 59, complete compliance has dropped to less than 60% for the first time the lockdown began. Compliance has been found to be also lower in men, and people living in cities and towns compared to people living in more rural areas…

The UCL study finds that confidence in government is also lowest among those under the age of 30. Ironically, young people were amongst the most likely to tell pollsters that they thought lockdown loosening measures went to far. Politicians should be careful – voters are saying they are overwhelmingly supportive of a lockdown that they are not adhering to…