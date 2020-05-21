French Navy Escorting Migrant Dinghys into British Waters

This shocking video reveals that the illegal migration trade, which is a multi-million €uro criminal enterprise, is being facilitated by the French Navy. Nigel Farage yesterday videoed evidence of a dangerously over-burdened dinghy being escorted by a French Naval vessel across the English channel until it was out of French waters, where in British waters it was met by what he reports to be a UK border force vessel. This is not a “search and rescue mission”, this is a handover aiding an abetting criminal in the commission of a crime.

What is going on?

Is the Home Secretary Priti Patel aware of what the border force is doing?

Has this collaboration been given Ministerial approval?

Is the French Navy not in breach of EU directives and/or law?

Is this the official or unofficial policy of the French government?

Nigel Farage tells Guido there will be more dynamite footage. The good weather means this is peak time for illegal cross channel migration. Surely an MP should be granted an urgent question to the Home Secretary today?