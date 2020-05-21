Boris Cleared of Wrongdoing Over Jennifer Arcuri Relationship

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has cleared Boris Johnson of wrongdoing over his relationship with US tech entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri. IOPC has concluded there was no criminal conduct and there are no grounds for further investigation. Read the report in full here...

UPDATE: The Mirror reports the IOPC “found some evidence of a possible “intimate relationship” between the pair, but that it was “unnecessary” to launch a criminal investigation.”

UPDATE II: Despite being cleared by the IOPC, the London Assembly says its investigation into Boris Johnson and Jennifer Arcuri will continue:

“The IOPC was looking specifically at whether he committed a criminal offence. That’s not our remit and their decision does. have any real hearing on our investigation, which will focus on his conduct as Mayor of London. Everyone who holds public office whether you’re the Mayor of London, or indeed the Prime Minister, is expected to adhere to the principles of public life — including integrity, selflessness, openness and honesty, to name a few. Our investigation will consider whether Boris Johnson conducted himself in a way that’s expected from anyone in that position. It’s important we get those answers, because Londoners deserve to have their politicians held accountable. The Oversight Committee will take into account the current emergency when looking at the timetable for the investigation.”

UPDATE III: A spokesman for Boris Johnson says: “We welcome the fact that this politically motivated complaint has been thrown out. Such vexatious claims of impropriety in office were untrue and unfounded”