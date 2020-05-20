SW1 Pundits Getting Excited About Starmer

Most pundits detest Boris, they despise his joie de vivre (currently being stress tested), they hate him for winning the Brexit vote, they’re jealous that one of their own could become PM despite his overtly jocular and fun loving personality. They despair that he wins consistently against the odds and their preferred outcomes; Mayor of London, winning the Brexit referendum, the Tory leadership, followed by a stonking majority Conservative government. After the hopelessly flawed Corbyn, Starmer is therefore a relief and their new great hope.

Boris and Number 10 will be conscious that even their usual media allies like The Telegraph are restless and taking a fresh look at Labour’s new leader. For the first time in a long time it is true to say both main party leaders have positive net approval ratings with the public. As Starmer has become better known his ratings and his party’s ratings have improved, pollsters show the voting intention gap is narrowing and consequently much of SW1 is getting excited. The 2024 election is looking like it could be a very competitive election. Labour’s media allies were beginning to look forward to the weekly PMQs confrontation for the first time in a decade. Maybe a little less so after today…