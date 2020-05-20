Sir Keirbot Gets Stuck at #PMQs

Prime Minister’s Questions today featured odd, although clearly well rehearsed, questioning from Sir Keir, who again asked a question that had already been answered. Immediately after Boris said an effective contact tracing system would be running by 1 June, Sir Kier asked when the contact tracing system will be in place by…

“Already we have recruited 24,000 trackers, and by the first of June, we will have 25,000. They will be capable of tracking the contacts of 10,000 new cases a day… Today new cases stand at 2,400… I have great confidence that by June 1st we will have a system that will help us very greatly to defeat this disease.”

After fumbling, Sir Keir then asked as his next question…

“Can the Prime Minister indicate that an effective test and trace system will be in place by 1st June Monday week?”

To which Boris came back with…

“The right honourable gentleman seems to be in the unfortunate position of having rehearsed his third or fourth question without having listened to my previous answer.”

“Forensic”.