PMQs Pundit Verdict: Keir Fumbled

The pundits are far more critical of Sir Keir’s performance today. Guido brings you a commentary roundup…

It was interesting, though, that when Mr Johnson pushed back, Mr Starmer had trouble thinking on his feet. https://t.co/dXLbInwNpw — Andrew Neil (@afneil) May 20, 2020

Boris much better than last two weeks, in that he avoided being marmalised. Starmer not agile enough, fluffed key moment. Last week Number 10 said no-one watches #PMQs - this week Starmer's team will say no-one watches #PMQs — Iain Martin (@iainmartin1) May 20, 2020

First time I've seen Starmer bested. Johnson seemed to have prepared and got the tone right. #PMQs — Stephen Pollard (@stephenpollard) May 20, 2020

I love the Starmtroopers almost as much as the Corbynites. I’ve said every week up until now how impressive Starmer is and how he’s had Boris on the ropes. Boris clearly won this week, but point that out and you’re a Tory stooge... — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) May 20, 2020

Sir Keirbot definitely wobbled today. Feels like last week was his 'Remind Him of Anybody' moment, and this week we're beginning to see how robotic and unable to respond to off script moments he really is. #PMQs — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) May 20, 2020

Whenever the best attack line after PMQs is “The PM didn’t answer the question” you know the PM won. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) May 20, 2020

PS- that was a thoroughly good exchange. #johnson much more front-footed than last week. Has upped his game. #starmer asking the right questions. — Tom Swarbrick (@TomSwarbrick1) May 20, 2020

Sir Keir is beginning to feel a little like Theresa May…