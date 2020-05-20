Picking the Lock

With infection rates falling and economic devastation rising, is it time to ease more lockdown measures?
Will the NHSX tracing app work – and what impact will it have on civil liberties? And as the backlash grows over plans to lift the lockdown on schools, what lessons can we learn from countries who’ve already done this?
All this and more will be under debate in tonight’s LIVE with LITTLEWOOD from the IEA.
Host Mark Littlewood will be joined by a stellar cast of economists, think tankers, journalists and commentators to discuss how the UK economy can bounce back.
Guests include broadcaster Martin Durkin, Guido Fawkes’ editor Paul Staines and economist Andrew Lilico. They’ll be joined by Marek Tatala of the Civil Development Forum, James Price of Hanover Communications, Sam Dumitriu of The Entrepreneurs Network, Duncan Simpson of the Taxpayers’ Alliance, Rebecca Lowe, the former Director of FREER, and the IEA’s Victoria Hewson.
