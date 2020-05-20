GMB Doorstep Buckland

The Government’s interview boycott is clearly getting on GMB’s nerves. This morning they went to Westminster Green to accost Robert Buckland in the middle of his media round, in an attempt to secure an interview. Jonathan Swain almost came away successful, telling Piers and Susanna that Buckland said he’d return for an interview in an hour and a half. Hate to break it to Piers that Guido is informed he will be waiting quite a while for Buckland to return…

UPDATE: A source close to Buckland doubles down on the Government’s boycott of GMB, telling Guido:

“In his efforts to force Robert onto The Piers Morgan Show, Mr Swain told a little porkie that only Susanna was presenting this morning. It’s disappointing to see a programme which prides itself on so-called “straight talking” resort to such skullduggery to boost its tanking ratings.”

The feud continues…