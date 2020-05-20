Failing Electoral Commission to Bolster Quango With 4 New Jobs

The Electoral Commission is seeking four new full time Senior Advisers. This is perhaps unsurprising at a time when Tory MPs have the inclination and the stonking majority to clip the wings of the organisation, which they consider to be unfit for purpose. Having been founded less than twenty years ago, a sizeable number of Tories can remember when democracy functioned just as well, if not better, without it…

A multiple jobs advert, posted on LinkedIn yesterday, asks “Are you interested in joining an organisation playing a vital role in the democratic process?” ‘Vital’ is not the first word Guido associates with it…