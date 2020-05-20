Covid Conman is Labour Politician’s Son

Covid conman Mohammed Khan is facing a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a sophisticated fraud, at a hearing appearing by video link to Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday. His lawyer told Westminster Magistrates Court that Khan only carried out the scam against vulnerable people because his family lives in “abject poverty”. Yet Guido understands that Khan actually lives with his mother, a Labour councillor who receives a generous top up to her attendance allowances as a Cabinet Adviser to Camden council. She is also the chair of the subcommittee on crime and school exclusions…

A police investigation into Khan indicated that not only did he prey on vulnerable people himself during the pandemic, he also distributed fraudulent websites and templates to other fraudsters and co-conspirators. Khan was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on June 12.

Labour politicians Kate Osamor, Diane Abbott, and now Councillor Samata Khatoon have all seen their sons convicted within the last 18 months. It’s becoming a recurring theme for Labour in North London…