EU Report Shows Care Home Covid Deaths Lower in UK

A new report from EU’s Centre for Disease Prevention and Control on the prevalence of Covid-19 in long term care facilities includes a useful comparison between European countries, which may surprise British commentators. The EU’s numbers show that the prevalence of deaths in UK care homes is comparatively lower as a percentage than in other European countries. Guido brings you the comparison:

Spain 66%

Norway 61% (including out of hospital settings)

Belgium 51%

Sweden 50%

France 50%

Germany 37%

UK 21%

In the UK, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, 21% deaths have occurred in care homes as of last week’s statistics, far below most EU counterparts. This rather undermines Starmer’s political argument that care homes are primarily to blame for the UK’s relatively high Covid-19 mortality rate…